Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition announced

Divinity: Original Sin is coming to consoles! Actually, wait. We don't care about that. What we do care about is that it will summon forth Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition—a major overhaul to one of last year's best RPGs. It will be released, for free, to everybody who owns the original Original Sin.

Here's a trailer.

And here's the feature list:

New intuitive user-interface tailored for controllers

Dynamic split-screen for co-op

Fully voiced and remastered dialogs with AAA-actors

Hours of new content; quests, combat-styles, location and changes to the crafting system.

Entirely new gameplay modes and character builds

A heavily rewritten story with a brand new ending

Massively reworked visuals and sound effects

Larian note that this isn't an update, as such, but will instead be released as a separate game. When it's given to existing Original Sin owners, it will appear as a new entry in their Steam library. This also means that save games won't be transferable.

Below, you can find an update video, containing a more detailed explanation of what the Enhanced Edition will bring.

First Wasteland 2, and now Divinity: Original Sin. Already great RPGs are making themselves better for free. This is a trend I can get behind.

Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition will be released "when it's ready".