Tom recently had the chance to play through the Lady Boyle mission from Dishonored , an assassination challenge set in a masquerade party. We've seen screenshots of that mission showing some of the deeply weird masks favoured by Dunwallian socialites, but now, courtesy of VG247 , there's a bit of video. Allow co-creative director Raf Colantonio to talk you through the various approaches you use to identify and execute your target.