Dishonored trailer returns to the sewer of questions, shows city of many murders

Dishonored is out in three weeks, which is far too many weeks. The latest developer diary reconvenes with Arkane Studios in the sewer of questions to discuss their excitement for Dishonored's impending release. The enthusiasm of Victor Antonov and Harvey Smith et al is rat-plague infectious and those dim Dunwall environments look huge and intricate. Yep, Dishonored is looking very, very nice. Check out the last developer diary for more chat or check out Tom's account of a murderous masquerade for an insight into how Dishonored's levels will play out.