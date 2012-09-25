Dishonored: Tales From Dunwall sets scene for game in new animated online series

Bethesda has launched the first part in a three-part series of animated prequels for Dishonored, the game that promises to be the long-awaited hybrid of games like Thief and System Shock with the concept of love itself. You'll find the first part below. It's slick and stylish and seems spoiler free, with Chloe Moretz on narration duty and Dexter composer Daniel Licht handling the music.

Future parts will be posted on Bethesda's YouTube feed . Dishonored is out on October 9th in the US, the 12th in the UK, and everywhere else in the middle. The game itself of course looks a little different to the above trailer - a little bit, in fact, like this...