Dishonor Minecraft with the very Dunwallian Dishonored Mod

I guess we should have seen this coming, but it kind of snuck up on us. Following on from this amazing Far Cry 3 Minecraft mod , someone has only gone and made a Dishonored one , which adds Corvo's iconic weapons and equipment to the all-consuming crafting game.

You can download the set here , which includes Corvo's outfit, his sword, a wheellock pistol, the Blink rune (featuring working teleportation), whalebone charms, Sokolov's Elixir and - everybody's favourite - whale oil, which explodes when thrown. If you have the relevant materials, you can even craft these items yourself.

To test them out, we suggest using the Imperial City map , which could easily pass for part of Dunwall - and it will have to, until some mad, wonderful fool decides to recreate every inch of the city in Minecraft. It's only a matter of time. Blink to the following video to see the Dishonored mod in action.