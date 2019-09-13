Discord's Nitro Games will be closed in October

Discord's Nitro program, a subscription-based service offers enhanced features on the platform and unlimited access to a library of indie and big-budget games, is being closed. Discord said today that it's "learned a lot" since Nitro went live in October 2018, including that the vast majority of Nitro subscribers don't actually play the games.

"So, after careful consideration, we won’t be hitting Continue when these contracts come up for renewal," Discord wrote. "The Nitro Games catalogue will be removed on October 15th, 2019."

Nitro was available for $10 per month or $100 per year, or $5 per month for the Discord "perks"—a custom Discord tag, custom emojis, a larger file upload limit, that sort of thing—without the games. Those price points will be maintained, but the packages will be changed to reflect the absence of the games. The $10 plan, which also supports higher-quality "Go Live" streams and enables subscribers to "boost" servers they're on, has had its maximum upload size doubled to 100MB, and the number of boosts required to reach level 3 has been cut from 50 to 20. The $5 subscription will now offer all the chat perks, but will not enable server boosting.

(Servers can be boosted up to three levels, with more perks being added as more people apply boosts—so if ten Nitro subscribers boost the same server, for instance, it will be boosted to level 2.)

More additions to the $10 package are promised for the future: Discord said it's "going to double down on making sure Nitro nails its mission," with "more features, fun, and enhancements for hanging out in Discord with the people you care about." It also invited subscribers to submit suggestions for features they'd like to see added through the Discord support site.

Current Nitro subscribers will have access to their games until October 15, and any games purchased through Discord, as well as Nitro Game Perks, will not be affected. Recent subscribers who would like to request a refund may do so here.