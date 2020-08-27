Dirt 5 players can create and share arenas with the built-in 'Playgrounds' editor

For the first time ever, Dirt players will have the ability to challenge their fellow digital drivers with their own creations. Codemasters announced today the upcoming racer Dirt 5 will include an arena editor, called Playgrounds, that will give players the ability to design, build, and share their own unique tracks.

Arenas can be built in either Cape Town Stadium or the open desert of Arizona, using objects ranging from basic bumps and ramps to loops, rings of fire, and more, in one of three game modes:

– Create a high-skill, fast-thrills arena peppered with drifts, donuts, and trick objects placed with precision for the perfect challenge. Players are rewarded for speed and style. Smash Attack – The ultimate four-wheeled hide and seek. Strategically position smashable objects and define a target score. Players must find and collect all objects in the fastest time possible.

Shared tracks will be accessible through Dirt 5's Discover menu, which will have a curated list of featured tracks as well as a list of top tracks based on player ratings. For those who like to roll the dice, Lucky Dip will make the choice for you. Leaderboards will track the top drivers from around the world across all three modes.

"Playgrounds is something we’ve wanted to share for some time," Dirt 5 development director Robert Karp said. "It’s unique for the Dirt franchise and, with endless possibilities, we can’t wait for our players to get creative."

Dirt 5 is set to come out on October 16, although players who spring for the Amplified Edition, which includes bonus cars, sponsors, and all post-launch content, can get their hands on it three days early. Find out more at codemasters.com.