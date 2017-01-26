Dirt 4 announced for PC, release date given green light for June

The series that kicked off with Colin Mcrae Rally 19 years ago is set to welcome its latest inductee: Dirt 4. The follow-up to 2015's Dirt Rally, Codemasters' newest addition to the classic off-road racing collection is due to launch on June 6, 2017.

When it does it'll bring with it 50 cars and five rally locations spanning Australia, Spain, Michigan, Sweden and Wales—a circuit that's said to boast "millions" of different driving routes.

Game modes include Landrush, a short-course dirt track whereby racers take to Pro Buggies and Crosskart vehicles; Joyride, which offers a free-play area, and smash and laptime challenges; The FIA World Rallycross Championship, where players can race at Montalegre, Lohéac Bretagne, Hell, Holjes and Lydden Hill, among other locations; and a career mode.

A new-to-series system named Your Stage comes via Dirt 4, too. Here's publisher Deep Silver with more on that:

"Dirt 4 sports an all-new system called Your Stage; an innovative rally route creation tool that allows you to produce a near infinite number of unique stages at the touch of a button. Choosing your location and setting the route parameters , Your Stage does the hard work to create a unique rally stage that you can race, share with your friends and then challenge them to beat your time.

"Your Stage allows experienced rally players to create longer, more technical routes, whilst newcomers can create simpler shorter routes as they hone their skills."

Dirt 4 is due June 6—more information on all of the above and more can be found on the game's website.