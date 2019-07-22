Dino Crisis fans are remaking it in Unreal Engine 4

That survival horror series Dino Crisis hasn't been given any love for more than 15 years is irrefutable evidence that society is beyond saving. Some fans are keeping the torch burning, however, and through the magic of Unreal Engine 4 they've started work on an unofficial remake.

So far, Team Arklay's only released footage of some corridors, though they are mighty atmospheric for some empty rooms. Unfortunately, they're all devoid of dinosaurs, but they do look perfect for some scaly cares

Check out the rest on the studio's YouTube channel.

More tours of spooky military bases are promised, and hopefully we'll see some living things prowling the corridors eventually. If Capcom lets it continue, anyway.

With the success of Monster Hunter: World and Resident Evil 2 Remake, it seems like now would be the perfect time to release a survival horror game full of dinosaurs. Unfortunately, last we heard, there were no plans for either an official remake or new Dino Crisis romp.

"Dino Crisis with modern tech would be a really exciting prospect", Capcom producer Masachika Kawata said in 2017, but despite his hopes, he wasn't aware of any conversations happening about the series.

