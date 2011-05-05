Deus Ex: Human Revolution will support DirectX11, 3D and AMD Eyefinity

Square Enix have told us more about Deus Ex: Human Revolution's PC specific features. The game will have full DirectX 11 support, and will work with AMD Eyefinity, which will let players hook up an incredible FIVE monitors to play the game in uber-widescreen. It will even run in 3D for those with compatible screens. The development team discuss the advantages of playing Human Revolution with 3D and Eyefinity set ups in a new video, embedded below.

Head of Nixxes, Jurjen Katsman describes a few of the improvements players with DX11 cards can look forward to. "We do use tessellation; this was one of the first features we started making use of with DX11. We mainly used it to improve character silhouettes, but also used it for some other objects in the world.

"In Deus Ex: Human Revolution you see characters up close a lot as you interact with them, like in dialogues. Using tessellation to improve their look really helps make the world and the characters more believable, which is important in a story-heavy game like Deus Ex: Human Revolution."

The team say that they've significantly rewritten the engine to take advantage of the extra processing power of the PC. Even without DirectX 11, players with multiple core CPUs can expect increased frame rates. Eidos say that a dual core setup can be "up to a 70% increase" in speed on machines running on dual core rigs.

Eidos Montreal director of technology, Julien Bouvrais says "when it comes to DX11 or AMD-specific features we have developed, we wanted to make sure they were adding to the game and not just tacked on without real purpose."

Deus Ex: Human Revolution is due out in August. For a closer look at the game, check out the first exclusive PC screenshots , and have a read of our huge preview of the first ten hours.