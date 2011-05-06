Deus Ex: Human Revolution dev diary offers PC UI overview

The Human Revolution devs get together again to discuss the changes to the UI design they've made for the PC version of Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Eidos Montreal told us earlier this week that the UI was part of a concerted effort to make Human Revolution feel like " a true PC game ." Alterations to the Human Revolution engine will also offer full support for DirectX 11 and 3D, as well as AMD Eyefinity across five screens.

Keep an eye on PCGamer.com. We'll be bringing you our impressions on how Deus Ex: Human Revolution looks and feels on PC very soon.