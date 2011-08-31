Deus Ex: Human Revolution code cracked, mysterious image revealed

It's not been long since fans noticed a code hidden away in Deus Ex: Human Revolution's title screen , but the string of ambiguous numbers and symbols has already been translated. Blues News report that it led web-detectives to this image of a cluttered conspiracy theorist's desktop. Clicking on the post-it note bearing the Illuminati all-seeing eye reveals a small login and password box.

It didn't take long for detectives to break in. The notebook scribbles hide GPS co-ordinates to Ayers Rock, also known as Uluru, when used in combination with the password "11m13clinic," the login box yields a mysterious final image, which you can see below. WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

Fans didn't crack the code without a little bit of help. VG247 note that director Jean-Francois Dugas , producer David Anfossi and studio lead Stephane D'astous tweeted with some helpful additional chunks of code.

Here's the result, a cryptic message (it's Deus Ex, everything is cryptic) and a timestamp. Sunday 04:28:56. Could something be revealed for Deus Ex: Human Revolution this weekend? Leading speculation suggests some DLC may be on the horizon. What do you think?