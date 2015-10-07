Deus Ex celebrates 15th birthday with animated trailer

It's been 15 years since the launch of the original Deus Ex, and to mark the occasion (and to set the scene for the upcoming Mankind Divided) Square Enix has made the animated trailer above.

We pretty much got all the same scene setting with the reveal trailer back in April, so there's not much there in the way of new information. Nevertheless, it's still worth a watch for the pretty gold lights and grandiose conspiracy talk. It's all very Deus Ex.

For more Deus excitement, you can check out the E3 trailer here and our breakdown of some of the new abilities here. Mankind Divided is out February 23, 2016.

Feel free to let me know in the comments if you spot anything tucked away in the new trailer.