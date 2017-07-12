Details on Destiny 2’s Sentinel Titan suggest it might be the most versatile class

As detailed in another video from IGN’s month of Destiny 2 reveals, the new Sentinel Titan subclass just might be the series’ most versatile yet. Their super ability grants a Void-infused shield which can be used to deflect attacks, as a melee basher, and tossed Captain America-style where it’ll pinball between a group of enemies.

The Sentinel class, which replaces the Defender from Destiny 1, is described as an “aggressive support” in the video, which likely indicates the shield throw won’t be a particularly big damage dealer, but a nice way to manage crowds. Ideally, they’ll toss a shield into a busy room, stunning mobs and roughing them up a bit before the whole fireteam moves in to mop up.

Note that, as revealed in our interview with director Luke Smith, the Sentinel can still choose to pop Ward of Dawn—which is a big bubble shield—by holding down the super button instead. We still don’t know whether or not the Ward of Dawn will have interchangeable defensive and offensive buffs, if any at all. It certainly looks bigger though, and you'll also be able to tell how much health it has left more easily now, thanks to visible deterioration effects.