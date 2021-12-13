Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok is confirmed for March

Audio player loading…

It's now official: Ubisoft confirmed today that Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next expansion will in fact be Dawn of Ragnarok, and it will focus on the more mythical side of viking life.

In Dawn of Ragnarok, Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin, the Norse god of battle of wisdom, as they battle to save the fallen dwarven kingdom of Svartalfheim and rescue their son Baldr from the clutches of the fire giant Surtr. As Odin, players will have access to new powers, including the ability to take on the form of a raven and imbue their weapons with special effects.

"One of the key elements of the vision of Dawn of Ragnarök is to make players engage with the world and its inhabitants; to encourage players to observe and explore the world, and to experiment with the challenges we offer them," Ubisoft Sofia creative director Mikhail Lozanov said. "The powers that Odin can acquire from defeated enemies will allow players to traverse the vast world and create opportunities that were not possible before."

Ubisoft also announced a new "cross-game project" called Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories, which will explore the connections between the heroes of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Odyssey. Each game will get a new "story," free for owners of the base games: A Fated Encounter in Valhalla, and Those Who Are Treasured in Odyssey.

"The first question we wanted to answer was about Kassandra’s immortality," Ubisoft Quebec associate creative director Clémence Nogrix said. "Then, we can allow ourselves to ask what happens when two Assassin’s Creed protagonists [from past games] meet… and not when one is dead or an illusion. This time around, we could ask ourselves what would happen between these two characters, Kassandra and Eivor, who have very similar, very distinct personalities, but are also very witty and have their own personal egos."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla – Dawn of Ragnarok will be available on March 10 for $40. Crossover Stories are set to go live on December 14, and will be free. Full details are up at ubisoft.com.