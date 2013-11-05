Destiny for PC would spread Bungie too thin; no port planned at present

If you were still holding out hope that Bungie's forthcoming co-op shooter MMO Destiny would eventually arrive on PC , then you can stop doing that now. Speaking to IGN, Destiny senior writer and Bungie community manager Eric Osborne has made it clear that PC users won't get their own version of the game, while still refraining from giving a firm "no". The reason, he says, is that the studio doesn't have the resources for it.

"We know there are a lot of people out there asking for PC and we know that there are a lot of gamers that would willingly give us money, but what we have to do is make sure we're focused enough to bring a good experience to any platform that we ship on," Osborne said .

"What we 100 percent are not going to do is spread ourselves so thin that it negatively harms the other platforms. So right now we have the four platforms, which is a lot to focus on."

This follows reports in May that the studio was still "uncertain" whether the shooter would make it to PC. Osborne said then that the "we haven't said yes, and we haven't said no."

Well, it looks like it is a "no" afterall.