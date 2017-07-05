Destiny 2's social space, The Farm, has a Cryptarch and multiplayer soccer

IGN has posted a video tour of the new "social space" in Destiny 2 called The Farm, a idyllic (relatively, anyway) location populated by civilians, Guardians, and vendors that will serve as the player's home base after they've been evicted from the city by the Cabal.

The Farm is "a fairly dynamic space," narrative lead Ryan Ebenger explains in the video, with a population that changes and grows over the course of the game. A postmaster will ensure that the mail still gets delivered, and Tyra Karn from the original Destiny will serve as The Farm's Cryptarch. It will also feature unlockable activities, which Ebenger said are "diversions" that will provide ways for players to entertain and "draw attention" to themselves.

"One of the challenges for Destiny 2 is to realize the idea that you're going to be here with 26 other players—sorry, 25 other players ... and we want to give you a way to draw attention to yourself and be noticed, have people look at your gear," he said.

"And so we have soccer, you can start a game with other players, and then there are activities here that will let you run faster or add an effect to you that other people will notice. And as people spend time in these spaces they'll learn how to acquire flair like that, and so you may notice when the game launches people doing things that you didn't think were possible in the space. And you follow them around and figure out how they're doing it, and then learn to do it yourself."

Why the Cabal doesn't just annihilate The Farm like it did The City, I have no idea—it doesn't look like the most well-defended piece of real estate on the planet, after all. I assume that's a question that will be answered when Destiny 2 comes out on October 24, as will the five biggest unanswered questions about the game that you can dig into right here.