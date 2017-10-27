Destiny 2 Xur location and items: October 27—31

As you might have noticed, Destiny 2 landed on PC earlier this week. And if you've enjoyed the guides and tips we've since posted, you might like to know the latest location of travelling arms vendor Xur.

This week, he's camped in a cave near the Giant's Scar fast travel point on Io. Typically, he's packing a healthy arsenal of exotic guns and gear—such as the D.A.R.C.I. Sniper Rifle power weapon, which will set you back 29 Legendary Shards.

The elusive salesman is also pedaling a Knucklehead Radar Hunter helmet, an Actium War Rig Titan chest piece, and an Eye of Another World Warlock helmet. Each of those is priced at 23 Legendary Shards respectively.

Our sister site GamesRadar put together the following video that shows exactly where Xur's hiding out this week. Observe:

