Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals has begun, new dungeon goes live today

The Future of Destiny 2
Bungie also revealed the next Destiny 2 expansion today, Beyond Light, and major changes coming courtesy of the new Content Vault. We also talked to general manager Mark Noseworthy about the future of Destiny 2.
The Season of Arrivals has arrived in Destiny 2: A mysterious Pyramid ship that's been gliding through humanity's solar system is now looming above Io, confronting Guardians with new activities, rewards, gear, and questions.
Beginning at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET today, a new dungeon called Prophecy will be opened to all players—no season pass required—with new DAITO Foundry armor and "reprised" Trials of the Nine armor sets waiting to be earned.
A new Season of Arrivals gameplay video showcases some of the action coming in Prophecy:
Guardians will also face a new public event beneath the ship, where the enemies of humanity are being summoned by a strange power. A "Focusing" system for new engrams in the Season of Arrivals will also enable players to "fine-tune" their reward drops, while season pass holders will instantly unlock the new Witherhoard exotic grenade launcher and seasonal armor set.
Want to see some of the swanky new loot that's on the way? You know you do.
And of course, the arrival of a new power on humanity's doorstep brings with it some intriguing new mysteries. Who are these newcomers? And why are they calling others to Io?
Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals is live now. You can find out more about what's ahead at bungie.net, and the full sandbox patch notes are up at bungie.net.