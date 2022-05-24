Destiny 2 Season 17 trailer confirms the Season of the Haunted

Audio player loading…

Bungie has finally unveiled details for Destiny 2: Season 17, only a matter of hours before it's set to launch. This season is called 'Season of the Haunted', and the trailer above will no doubt provide plenty to speculate about ahead of launch tomorrow.

Here's what the YouTube description has to say:

"Driven by an insatiable lust for power, Calus seeks the approval of a new master. His once-opulent ship, now derelict and corrupted, has returned to our galaxy—its sights set on the power promised by the Pyramid ship lying dormant on the Moon.

"As the Leviathan forms a connection with the Pyramid, Nightmares of humanity’s past awaken and threaten to torment any who dare intervene. Stare into the abyss and find bravery within the mantle of the reaper and the steel of the scythe."

The official Season of the Haunted landing page has launched too, providing a great deal more detail on the stuff you'll actually do this season. Gear includes the Trespasser (an exotic sidearm belonging to Shiro-4), as well as a range of Opulent and Seasonal weapons and armor. The armor glows, which looks pretty cool. The Solar subclass has received a complete overhaul, too.

Season 17 will also usher in changes to Iron Banner and Trials of Osiris, the details on which Lauren has collected here. There are a bunch of rumours floating around too, namely above the promised new dungeon, now titled Luna's Ward, which will go live on May 27.

Whatever the case, Season of the Haunted will launch May 24 at 1 pm ET/ 10 am PT/ 6 pm BST/ 7 pm CEST, or May 25 at 3am AEST.