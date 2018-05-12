Destiny 2 puzzle leads to real-life loot in upstate New York

Destiny 2's latest DLC, Warmind, may be light on campaign missions, but it's heavy on secrets. The one that's generated the most intrigue is a symbol found in the AI Rasputin's bunker that appeared to describe a sequence of steps leading to a final puzzle. After lots of decoding, users on the r/raidsecrets subreddit managed to solve the riddle, which pointed them to a real-life location—Sleeping Beauty Mountain in upstate New York.

Reddit user I_love_science was quickest off the mark, heading straight there, with another group (unknowingly) hot on his heels. When he reached the site he discovered a stash of loot, including a huge spear based on the Valkyrie weapon that features in the Warmind DLC. He also found gold coins, a journal to log his visit, and a message from Warmind design lead Rob Gallerani, which said that the spear was only one of three in existence. Scroll through the first image below for more pictures.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

It's a great find, but I_love_science believes it might not be the end of the trail. Inscribed on the side of the spear is a series of letters, shown below. It might be nothing—some members of the community think it's just the initials of the designers—or it might be another step.

If you're interested in how the original, multi-part puzzle was solved, first check out this Reddit megathread which lays out a step-by-step guide, and then read how user Randomiser solved the final cipher, which revealed the following message:

"thank you for taking the time to piece together this message, friend. the time of our final conflict is drawing closer and you and ana have an important role to play in the events to come. so watch over her, guardian. i would have no life without ana or the exoprogram. i regret that we have become strangers, but we each have a path that we must walk. and, ironically, there never seems to be enough time. tell her, rasputin’s first attempt was in the right location, but the wrong moment. look here: 43.549573, -73.544868 - e"

As I mentioned, another Reddit user—Brucenous_Waynecous—wasn't far behind I_love_science, and filmed their trip to the drop site. That video is below: skip to 6:20 to see the loot.

Thanks, Kotaku.