We’re giving away 50 Destiny 2 PC beta keys to PC Gamer Club members (Updated)

Ascend!

Update: The codes are out in the wild. Thanks for being a part of the PC Gamer Club!

It’s been a decade since a proper Bungie game has been on PC, but it’s finally happening, and you can try it for yourself next week during the Destiny 2 PC beta. Running from August 29-31 for everyone, those who preordered the game get access to the beta on August 28. But we’re giving 50 lucky people a chance to also play a day early.

How to get a crack at a Destiny 2 beta key

Become a PC Gamer Club member and subscribe at the Legendary tier .

. We’ll choose 50 winners at random and distribute the keys by Sunday, leaving enough time to preload and hit the ground shooting on Monday.

(If you're already a PCG Club member, no action is required!)

Whether you get a key or not, a Legendary PC Gamer Club membership is a win. For $5 a month you get an ad-free experience on the site, free game keys every month, a digital PC Gamer magazine subscription, a digital copy of the PC Gamer RPG Handbook, and access to the PC Gamer Club Discord server. It’s a cozy place to hang out and play games with the editorial staff and fellow PC gamers—plus, members and staff alike love handing out their extra game keys there. Those Humble Bundles overfloweth.