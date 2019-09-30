Popular

Destiny 2 is now officially on Discord

Tweets, blog posts, support, social media, and links to other communities, all in one place.

Destiny 2 is offline until tomorrow, which leaves diehard fans with a problem. What to do until then? Fortunately for all, Bungie has an idea: Come hang out in the new Discord server.

The server is heavily populated, as you'd expect, and has links to all the Destiny and Bungie-related resources you could ask for, including Bungie blog posts, tweets, social media sites, vidocs, and Bungie support updates. There's no open chat channel, but there are links to Destiny 2 LFG and Destiny Reddit servers where you can talk your face off with your fellow Guardians. A couple of Bungie staffers, including social media manager Griffin Bennett and community manager dmg04, also appear to be hanging out.

I'll admit to being a little surprised that there wasn't an official Destiny 2 Discord server before today—it's such a natural, obvious thing for a multiplayer-focused game that I would have just assumed it was there. Better late than never, though, and it certainly seems very well thought-out.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and New Light are set to go live on Steam tomorrow, October 1.

