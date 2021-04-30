Destiny 2 gets the Vault of Glass in May

In September of 2014, the original Destiny received its first raid: the Vault of Glass. A co-operative FPS puzzle box that required a full team of six players, it featured multi-tiered boss fights as well as environmental challenges, and was billed as Destiny's hardest mission. Nothing else in Destiny or its sequel has captured the imagination of players to quite the same degree.

Which is presumably why Bungie is bringing it back. Last year it was announced that Destiny 2 would be losing some old planets and raids, but that the first game's Cosmodrome and Vault of Glass would be added during Year 4. In the latest of Bungie's weekly updates we get a date for Vault of Glass's return, May 22, and discover that it won't be exactly the same.

"The story isn't changing," Bungie notes, "but you may notice other differences. Our goal was to keep the feeling similar to how you remember, but we have made some updates to bring this content up to Destiny 2 standards." Exactly what those changes are is not explained, though it is mentioned that the opening area will be a private instance rather than a shared space and you won't be able to wander off and explore the rest of the planet.

The race will be on to be the first to complete it again, and Contest Mode will be enabled for the first 24 hours. If you're not sure what the big deal is, here's how being the first to finish a raid can change your life.