Destiny 2 drops skill-based matchmaking from most PvP modes

The big Destiny 2 news this week was the launch of Season of Arrivals and the reveal of the next expansion, Beyond Light. (And the insta-kill grenade launcher, I suppose.) But big things are happening in the Crucible, too. Bungie announced today that it's removed skill-based matchmaking from all of the game's PvP playlists except Elimination, Survival, and Survival: Freelance.

Bungie said the change was made in response to community feedback, and should shorten queue times, improve connection quality in matches, and will also "play into the strengths of Crucible being a bombastic, frenetic action game," where the priority is having fun rather than winning at all costs.

Trials of Osiris matchmaking will continue to be based on the number of wins on your Passages, Bungie said. "The pursuit of Glory Points in Survival and attempting to go Flawless in Trials of Osiris will allow those playlists to reinforce that the outcome of matches are important and keep the stakes high. We want the rest of the Crucible to be less of a high-stakes environment where players can have a more relaxed experience and just enjoy the Destiny multiplayer sandbox."

The Crucible matchmaking changes are already live, and Bungie said it would keep an eye on the situation and adjust if and where necessary. It also revealed that, just ahead of the launch of Season of Arrivals, it found a bug that enables players to equip all current Charged with Light armor mods on any Season of the Worthy armor pieces, without having previously acquired them. That'll be cleared up in the next hotfix, but until that comes Bungie is going to leave it alone, so players can try out the mods for the week. Much like the Witherhoard glitch, you should enjoy it while you can.

Here's the full list of fixes coming in the 2.9.0.1 hotfix: