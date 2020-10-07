Destiny 2: Beyond Light exotics trailer features a gun that shoots bullets from an alternate timeline

Now that we're just over a month out from Destiny 2: Beyond Light, the next expansion for Bungie's compelling if oft-frustrating shooter, a new trailer has appeared to whet your appetite. Where the previous trailer focused on the new patrol zone of Europa, this one highlights one of the most important aspects of any new Destiny 2 release: new guns.

Four exotic weapons have been revealed for Beyond Light, along with a couple of armour pieces for each of the three classes. And there's some pretty wild stuff. For instance, Destiny 1's version of the No Time To Explain pulse rifle had a perk that returned precision hits back to the magazine. That's fine and all, but the new version being added to Beyond Light can open a portal that fires bullets from an alternate timeline.

Here's all of Beyond Light's exotic weapons:

Image 1 of 4 No Time To Explain (Image credit: Bungie) Image 2 of 4 Cloudstrike (Image credit: Bungie) Image 3 of 4 The Lament (Image credit: Bungie) Image 4 of 4 Salvation's Grip (Image credit: Bungie)

No Time To Explain (Pulse Rifle): "Precision hits and hits against enemies affected by Stasis will return to the magazine. Stack this effect to summon a portal which will fire bullets from an alternate timeline of the weapon."

Some fun perks, then, although these guns will all be competing against previous Exotics for a place in your loadout. Will they do enough to kick Izanagi's Burden, Anarchy and Divinity out of your kit?

It's also worth noting that, in the trailer, The Lament is specifically called out as shredding the shields of Barrier Champions. That suggests two things: 1) a lot of wipes in Grandmaster Nightfalls as your fireteam attempts to run at a Champion with a sword, and 2) that Bungie isn't planning to address the issue that only a small number of exotics will intrinsically counter Champion abilities.

That's potentially disappointing, as it's one of the bigger roadblocks to build diversity in the current end-game. That said, this season did see the introduction of an armour based mod that lets any pulse rifle counter Unstoppable Champions. Hopefully more of that is planned for future seasons, as it helps bring exotics back into the PvE meta.

As for the gear, it's the usual mix of ability buffs and alterations. I like the idea of Titan's having a specific ability based around revives, giving them more utility for heroic moments that can save your fireteam from a wipe. And as a Warlock main, I'll happily take an exotic that has the potential to make top-tree Dawnblade even stronger in Crucible.

Here's all of Beyond Light's exotic gear:

Image 1 of 6 Icefall Mantle (Image credit: Bungie) Image 2 of 6 Precious Scars (Image credit: Bungie) Image 3 of 6 Mask of Bakris (Image credit: Bungie) Image 4 of 6 Arthrys's Embrace (Image credit: Bungie) Image 5 of 6 Dawn Chorus (Image credit: Bungie) Image 6 of 6 Necrotic Grip (Image credit: Bungie)

Icefall Mantle (Titan Gauntlets): "Stand tall against the oncoming hordes with this reinforced armor that replaces the Titan’s Barricade with Overshield, absorbing damage from incoming fire."

You'll be able to start chasing these goodies when Beyond Light launches on November 10. In the meantime, the Festival of the Lost event has just kicked off in game.