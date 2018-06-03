Demolition derby racer Wreckfest is leaving its four-year Early Access stint this month

Wreckfest, the demolition derby-themed racer from Finnish developer Bugbear Entertainment, will release on June 14, following nearly four and a half years in Early Access.

It has a mixture of game modes, from straight-up destruction derbies to more regular races, but the emphasis is always on massive crashes. The cars have "soft-body damage modeling" and will crumple and warp satisfyingly on impact. You can play online or solo, and it has a career mode where you'll compete across a variety of race types and unlock new cars as you go.

Expect lots of customisation, too. You'll be able to fit your cars with roll cages and reinforced bumpers before demolition derbies, or an enhanced fuel system and air filters before a big race. Those extra parts will have downsides: if you slap bulky armour on your 4x4 then you're going to crush anything that you touch, but you'll be slow and sluggish in the corners.

As it leaves Early Access, Bugbear—which made FlatOut back in 2004—is adding new cars to its sillier challenge mode, where you race around on wacky vehicles like crop harvesters. It has full modding support on the Steam Workshop, with mods ranging from monster trucks to tracks with ridiculous jumps.

It's £24.99/$39.99 on Steam.