Deathmatch mode Resident Evil: Re:Verse gets an open beta next month

You could argue that a Resident Evil game doesn't need a multiplayer component, but Capcom is determined to keep making them anyway. Resident Evil Re:Verse is the latest and it'll come free with Resident Evil Village—just like Resident Evil Resistance came free with the RE3 Remake. This latest multiplayer offering is a deathmatch and seems fairly straightforward, with the added twist that felled players turn into a bioweapon, allowing them to continue wreaking havoc on the map.

Following a closed beta back in January Resident Evil Re:Verse gets an open beta starting April 7 and running until April 11. It supports between four and six players and matches last five minutes, and you'll be able to play as series stars Chris and Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine and Ada Wong, among others. Throughout matches, you can pick up Virus Capsules so that when you're killed and transformed into a bioweapon, you'll be an even stronger one.

It'll be interesting to see if Re:Verse fares better than previous multiplayer outings. Resistance was a promising 4v1 co-op mode which followed the template set by Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th, but it didn't exactly set the world on fire. Still, it was better than Umbrella Corps and a host of other attempts.