Dead Island trailer and first details revealed

I suppose if you're going to facing the zombie apocalypse you may as well do it in a sunny location, say the Royal Palms Resort on the island of Banoi in Papua New Guinea? That's right, as the trailer that's sent everyone corpse crazy suggests, Polish developer Techland's open world, zombie adventure does just that.

We got an exclusive look at the brutal first person title at Techland's studio, where it revealed the holiday from hell will feature four player co-op, Left 4 Dead style, and RPG elements. Guns? Um, the odd one or two. Thanks to the game's location you'll mostly be relying on items you can find around the ruined hotels and corpse filled swimming pools, which should make for some interesting weapon choices. We also got to see one of the playable characters on offer. Not an ex soldier or bland faced bodybuilder, but hip hop star Sam B. We'll reveal more about him, and the game's other exciting features, in the next issue of PC Gamer.

