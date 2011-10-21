Dead Island patch boosts level cap, nerfs zombies, adds new weapon mod blueprints

Techland have been tackling the hectic task of getting Dead Island up to scratch head on with a series of post-launch patches. In recent weeks crashes and major bugs have been the focus. The latest patch marks a change of tack, and sees the devs rebalancing Dead Island's undead hordes, adding extra stuff in the form of new weapon blueprints, levels, and crate rewards, and boosting the XP rewards for those on a second playthrough. It's looking as though Techland made the right decision in delaying the upcoming Bloodbath Arena DLC pack , but how long will it be before we can finally play a polished, bug free version of Dead Island? Get the full patch notes below, via Eurogamer .

Gameplay improvements



Level cap raised to 60

New blueprints for weapon mods added

Infected damage reduced

Infected no longer interrupt player attacks

A series of improvements to subsequent playthroughs implemented: quest XP rewards adjusted, XP rewards for challenges adjusted, XP awarded for all quests completed in co-op

Purna's ammo carrying capacity increased by 50%

Character state from a save game can now be loaded when using the Start from Chapter option

New balancing option added: enemy levels can now be adjusted independently for each co-op player

Players respawn with more health

Lock pick skill level required to open a lock is now clearly indicated

Improved rewards in weapon crates

All weapon crates now contain rewards

Fixes and interface improvements

Bug fixes



Fix: players are no longer left without a weapon after dropping the equipped item and healing with a medkit.

Fix: equipped items no longer swap mysteriously after drinking an energy drink

Tweak: healing with medkits from inventory works better, makes smarter choices of medkits

Fix: loot from dead enemies is now always identical for all co-op players

Fix: Purna no longer finishes her Fury with fists equipped

Fix: map tracking after death

Fix: zone info in the quarantine zone (City of Moresby)

Tweak: respawn point selection is now smarter

General