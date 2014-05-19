Dead Island: Epidemic spreads to Steam Early Access

The newest game available on Steam's now-ubiquitous Early Access program is Dead Island: Epidemic , the zombie-themed MOBA announced last fall and revealed at Gamescom. The public reaction to the game's very existence has been, well, confusion. Now that it's here, the public can decide for itself.

Developer Stunlock Studios, previously of Bloodline Champions , has popped Epidemic up on Early Access to get access to your soft, delicious brains. “There is no better way to gain valuable feedback and concrete suggestions than by allowing you guys to actually jump in and have at it,” the introductory post on Steam reads. “[S]o we decided that Steam Early Access is the best way for us to achieve this.”

All of the usual reservations aside—and believe me, I've got them too—it is nice to see a MOBA that isn't set in a cartoony, fantasy-based universe. The game will also feature three teams instead of the requisite two , and the art shows off a nice sense of humor. Who knows—maybe this unholy alliance will be the new chocolate and peanut butter. Can it cut through our MOBA fatigue? If you're interested in finding out for yourself, Epidemic is now available in closed beta release on Steam .