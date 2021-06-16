Dead By Daylight's Resident Evil crossover is here

It's been two months since Resident Evil Village hit, and perhaps many of you are looking for a fresh fix of Capcom-flavoured horror. Thankfully, Dead By Daylight's tie-in Resident Evil Chapter kicked off this week, letting you skulk around as Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, or go off on a murderous rampage as Resi 3's Nemesis.

Let's get this straight, though—fan-favourite Lady D isn't in this crossover. Sorry.

Announced last month, the Resident Evil Chapter adds two new survivors, Leon and Jill, alongside a new map themed after Resi 2's Raccoon City Police Department. But the biggest new addition is Nemesis, who brings some interesting twists to DBD's murder sandbox.

Your hulking great lad can use extended tentacles to infect survivors with the T-Virus. When infected, survivors will cough and vomit, making them noisier, but each infected victim also increases Nemesis' power. The more infections, the easier it is for him to keep infecting.

In an extra twist, no matter what map you choose, having Nemesis as the killer will spawn a number of AI-controlled zombies. They're not particularly powerful, but they'll complicate your scurrying around the map, infecting you with the virus if they get their clammy undead hands on you.

Of course, the DLC also expands DBD's placement as a kind of pulp horror sandbox. Want Leon and Jill to face off against Silent Hill's Pyramid Head? How about seeing Left 4 Dead's Bill deal with the Nemesis?

The Dead By Daylight: Resident Evil Chapter is out now on Steam for £10/$12.