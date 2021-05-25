Popular

Days Gone is another success for Playstation on PC

By

It didn't outperform Horizon Zero Dawn, but the suits will still be smiling.

Days Gone
(Image credit: Sony)

Although Days Gone on PC launched to middling reviews—Andy gave it a 63 when he took a look—it had a fairly strong launch week. It was the best-selling game on Steam that week, with 27,450 concurrent players over the weekend and a 92% positive rating.

This still wasn't quite enough to outperform Sony's other PC venture, Horizon Zero Dawn (thanks, VG24/7). Despite being a much worse port—with poor performance and crashes causing the game to initially launch to mixed Steam reviews—Horizon had almost double the players around its launch week. It hit a concurrent peak of 56,557 in its first few days, though took a pretty steep nosedive after.

Of course, numbers alone don't mean Days Gone's launch was 'worse' than that of Horizon, but sales are sales. It's also worth noting that Steam reviews for Horizon were much lower at launch, and sit at an 80% positive rating overall.

While sales for Days Gone have been a little slower than perhaps director John Garvin would have liked, it's impressive that both games are currently sitting at 92% for recent positive reviews on Steam. Both have done well, and their decent sales and positive reception can only be good signs for getting more Sony-exclusive games ported over to PC in the future. Now, can we please have Bloodborne next?

Mollie Taylor

A bit of a faux-weeb, Mollie will argue why your JRPG waifu is the wrong choice despite having equally awful taste. When she's not lurking in forums for nuggets of news, she's probably still failing to full combo that one song in a rhythm game she's been playing for years. 
See comments