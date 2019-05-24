Dauntless added half a million new players in its first 24 hours out of beta

Dauntless has been racking up numbers in the short time since it emerged from its beta phase—in its first 24 hours, the free-to-play monster slayer added 500,000 players to its existing user base of three million.

That’s a pretty impressive haul, notable even more so for the fact that it’s the first game to really pull off a fully cross-platform launch, with its “One Dauntless” concept meaning that it’s playable cross-platform, between PC and consoles. If you play Dauntless on PC, you can play with other people on Xbox or PlayStation, and your progression stays with you if you move to one of those platforms. Hopefully it's a sign of things to come with other co-op games, but don't hold your breath.

On PC, Dauntless is now exclusively available through the Epic Games Store. As is always the case with free-to-play games, you can pick up optional extras for a price if you really want to, including currency and other important items.

Expect more PC Gamer impressions on Dauntless soon.