Popular

Darude of 'Sandstorm' fame is making a sound pack for Counter-Strike

By

Screen Shot 2015-09-25 at 11.26.21 am

If there's one universally acknowledged truth held among video game marketers, it's that people who play video games also like trance music. So it makes sense that Darude – the Finnish trance producer who's 'Sandstorm' went belatedly viral last year – is currently working on a custom sound pack for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Darude announced the news on Reddit, where Counter-Strike fans (or Darude fans, I can't be sure) were generally positive about the news.

Screen Shot 2015-09-25 at 11.37.22 am

Others had some useful suggestions.

Screen Shot 2015-09-25 at 11.42.28 am

The producer didn't indicate when the sound pack would release, though that's him working on it at the top of the page. It's to help promote his new album Moments, which released in August.

To jog your memory, here's 'Sandstorm'. If you don't need your memory jogged, just watch the video anyway. Thanks for the heads up, Kotaku.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments