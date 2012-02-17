Darksiders 2 release date set for summer, preorder bonuses abound

We'll be donning death's gloomy robes in the height of summer this year when Darksiders 2 hits shelves on June 26 in the US and June 29 in Europe. If you enjoyed the decent monster mashing of the first game, and are dead set on picking up the second, you'll soon be able to preorder to get access to a variety of packs, some of which are much better than others. Anyone want a set of angelic scythes? How about an "exclusive visual trail" for your crow? Anyone? Hello?

Gamestop pre-orders come with a load of extra side missions that will let you "aid an ancient Construct, battle The Bloodless and retrieve Karn's lost treasure" in a pack that adds two hours of bonus quests. The Amazon version comes with a "Deadly Despair" pack that makes Death's horse run faster for the entire game and the Best Buy edition comes with a unique armour set, matching scythes and that visual trail. We don't know what it looks like, but it'd better be some sort of rainbow, though I'd settle for a trail of deathly flame.

The THQ store is currently offering a free copy of Metro 2033 with every Darksiders 2 pre-order as well. The angelic armour set and a few of the characters you'll get to meet in the Gamestop side mission pack are shown in the five new screenshots below.