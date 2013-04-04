Popular

Dark Souls mod lets you summon a friend, hassle free

If you've ever tried to engage in some jolly Dark Souls cooperation with one of your friends, you'll know that it's not very straightforward. Why? Because you're meant to play with strangers. You're meant to have your bacon saved by unknowns. That's what the game wants. But to hell with the game, because one smart modder has changed all that.

DSCfix - otherwise known as Dark Souls Connectivity Fix - aims to "improve the online experience when attempting to engage in jolly cooperation with friends." It means that direct connections to friends is now a very real possibility, without having to play summon roulette for potentially hours beforehand. You'll need to use it in concert with DSfix, and it works by prioritising your GFWL friends before casting its nets to the wider player base.

All the instructions for how to install is in the mod notes . It's the work of one M0tah. Thanks, M0tah.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
