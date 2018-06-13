Cyberpunk 2077 won't ship with multiplayer, but it's a possibility after launch

Since its trailer aired on Sunday, we've found out loads about CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077. Here's everything we learned from the jam-packed E3 demo—including details on its character customisation, its FPS meets RPG makeup, its Night City setting and much more.

When asked by Eurogamer if Cyberpunk 2077 is "purely" a single-player game, quest designer Patrick Mills answered yes.

"We have multiplayer in R&D, but the game we're shipping to you, the game you're going to buy is the single-player experience," Mills explains to EG. "That's really what we're concentrating on now, the single-player RPG experience. That's what we want to nail down before we start looking at any of these other things."

Mills explains that said multiplayer R&D refers to both CD Projekt Red as a studio, but also Cyberpunk 2077 explicitly. When asked if this means multiplayer might be a post-launch consideration, Mills tells EG: "Maybe, no promises. Nothing at launch. At launch we're concentrating on the single-player game. That's what we want to give you."

Elsewhere, Mills talks about Cyberpunk's likeness to Grand Theft Auto—"there are similarities. But it's not the same kind of game. We are an RPG"—its dialogue and story systems, and how quests tie-in with its overarching world, among other things. Here's Mills on the latter:

"You can expect a variety of things. In the Cyberpunk world there are these people called Fixers. The thing about Fixers is they're the brokers of the mercenary life. They're the ones who arrange for mercenaries to be brought in to solve problems. You're going to get some of those jobs from talking to Fixers.

"Sometimes you'll see things on the street that you want to get involved in. We've got a variety of different ways to draw you into quests. We don't want it to just be, drive to this location or just call this guy and get a quest. We want it to feel alive and immerse you in the world."

