Everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077's radio stations

You've likely heard at least one of the Cyberpunk 2077 radio stations in your cruise around Night City thus far, and they can have a big impact on the overall atmosphere and experience as you play—as I'm sure many GTA V players can attest. Even if you're not paying much attention to the specific Cyberpunk 2077 music being played or rocking out in the privacy of your own vehicle, they provide a great deal of immersion in this fast-paced dystopian world.
So how do you go about exploring the different music that Night City has to offer? Read on to discover the artists behind the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack that you're likely to come across when listening to Cyber radio.
Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack: How to listen to and switch between radio stations
The first place you're likely to notice the radio in Night City is when you first jump into a vehicle. Radio stations are available in both cars and motorcycles and you will always get a random station until you switch to another or decide to turn it off.
To switch between them, simply hold down R to bring up a list of available stations. There's also an option right at the top of this list to turn the radio off if you're in the mood for a quiet commute.
You can adjust the volume too, but to do this, you'll need to bring up the game's options screen and adjust the radio volume in the Audio tab. And for the streamers out there, that's where you'll find the option to disable licensed music.
Cyberpunk 2077 radio stations: How many are there?
There are a total of 11 radio stations in all, though one of these—Samizdat Radio—is only heard in clubs around Night City, so you won't be able to find it via the sound system in your vehicle.
Each station has it's own genre and I've included that information in the list below so you can easily find something to suit your musical tastes.
- Samizdat Radio: Club beats
- 88.3 Pacific Dreams: Laid back instrumental
- 89.3 Radio Vexelstrom: Electronic Dance and Industrial rock
- 91.9 Royal Blue Radio: Jazz
- 92.9 Night FM: Electronic instrumental
- 96.1 Ritual FM: Metal
- 98.7 Body Heat Radio: Pop
- 101.0 The Dirge: Hip-Hop
- 103.5 Radio Pebkac: Techno
- 106.9 30 Principales: Latin Raggae and Hip-Hop
- 107.3 Morro Rock Radio: Rock (as the name might suggest)
Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack: discover the tracklist and artists
Various artists appear on the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack though CDPR has given them their own Cyberpunk-y names to help them fit in within the world of Night City and beyond. The soundtrack itself is made up of two volumes and you can hear all of the tracks via the radio stations in-game.
Here's the full tracklist and we've included the Cyberpunk names for the bands in brackets:
Volume 1
- 01 Run the Jewels (Yankee and the Brave): No Save Point
- 02 SOPHIE / Shygirl (Clockwork Venus): BM
- 03 Le Destroy (The Bait): Kill Kill
- 04 Yugen Blakrok (Gorgon Madonna): Metamorphosis
- 05 Konrad Oldmoney (7 Facas): Dinero [ft. Cerbeus]
- 06 Deadly Hunta / Maro Music (Footage Missing): When It’s War
- 07 The Armed (Homeschool Dropouts): Night City Aliens
- 08 Converge (Shattered Void): I Won’t Let You Go
- 09 Aligns (Rubicones): Friday Night Fire Fight
- 10 Tomb Mold (Bacillus): Adaptive Manipulator
- 11 Deafkids (Tainted Overlord): Selva Pulsátil
Volume 2
- 01 Namakopuri (Us Cracks): PonPon Shit
- 02 Grimes (Lizzy Wizzy): Delicate Weapon
- 03 Rat Boy (IBDY): Who’s Ready for Tomorrow
- 04 HEALTH (Window Weather): Major Crimes
- 05 Rosa Walton (Hallie Coggins): I Really Want to Stay at Your House
- 06 Nina Kraviz (Bara Nova): Surprise Me, I’m Surprised Today
- 07 Raney Shockne (Point Break Candy): Hole in the Sun [f. COS and Conway]
- 08 Gazelle Twin (Trash Generation): History
- 09 Poloz (Tinnitus): On My Way to Hell
There's good news too if you want to bring the Night City vibe to your own real-life vehicle as the first volume of the soundtrack will arrive on Spotify and Apple Music on December 11, with Volume Two following a week later on December 18.