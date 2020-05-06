Cyberpunk 2077 features customizable genitals

Surprising no one, Cyberpunk 2077 was rated 'M' for Mature by the ESRB. What is surprising, though, is what elements contributed to that rating: customizable genitals and a quest that sure sounds like the main character crucifying some poor soul.

"Some locations depict mutilated corpses with open chest cavities and/or exposed organs/entrails," reads the ESRB's ratings summary. "During one quest, players assist a character by hammering nails through his hands and feet; screaming sounds and blood effects accompany the scene."

That last sentence has me very confused. The use of the word "assist" implies the character wants you to crucify them—but to what end I can only imagine, because the summary moves right on from that to reveal a previously unknown feature of Cyberpunk 2077's character customization.

"Players can select a gender and customize their character; customization can include depictions of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals," the summary says.

The language here is just vague enough that it's hard to picture exactly what this customization screen will look like. We do know that CD Projekt Red ditched binary gender options last year, changing the character creator to emphasize body type instead, letting players mix and match different parts to create their character however they want. The ESRB description suggests that the developer has followed through on that approach, but to what exact degree we don't know.

The ESRB summary also says that characters will be able to select the size of their genitals. What that actually entails is also anyone's guess, but it could resemble Conan Exiles, which has a dong slider to adjust the length of your penis.

CDPR has also announced that on June 11 it will be sharing more details about the game, so it's possible we might get more answers then. We've also reached out to the developer for more information about character creation, and will update this story if we hear back.