All the easter eggs we've found in Cyberpunk 2077 so far

Looking for each Cyberpunk 2077 easter egg that can be found in Night City? This game is packed with side quests, gigs, and cool areas to explore, but finding a reference to another game, or even a movie is always a nice little surprise. There are some spoilers ahead, so only read on if you're eager to learn more about these secrets.

It's early days, and Night City is a big place, so we'll update this guide as we find more. There's no denying that these are neat things to stumble across while playing, so here are all the Cyberpunk 2077 Easter eggs we've found so far, and the quests they appear in so you can check them out yourself.

Cyberpunk 2077 easter egg list: What we've found so far

Portal

GLaDOS (Portal)

Location: Epistrophy side job (Coastview)

Drive up to the cab and speak to Delamain. You'll hear a familiar voice, and there's mention of cake, which is gone, of course.

Death Stranding

BB (Death Stranding)

Location: Part of River's questline.

When you sneak into a certain lab, check one of the back rooms.

Blade Runner

Batty’s Hotel

Location: Main quest, M'ap Tann Pèlen

During the story you’ll visit this abandoned hotel in Pacifica, named after Blade Runner’s, Roy Batty. The sign even features an origami animal.

Mike Pondsmith

Pondsmith Street

Location: Japantown

There’s a street in Japantown called Pondsmith, named after Mike Pondsmith, creator of the Cyberpunk universe.

Demolition Man

The Three Seashells

Location: Toilet in V's apartment

You don't know how to use the three seashells? A lavatorial nod to the cult classic Demolition Man, a vision of the future where humanity somehow cleans its bottom with this device. Except Sylvester Stallone, who rejects this notion in favour of wiping himself with paper penalty notices for swearing, and damn the chafing.