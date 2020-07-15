Cyberpunk 2077 concept art shows the 'crowded megabuildings' of Santo Domingo

The latest handful of Cyberpunk 2077 concept art images focuses on Santo Domingo, and it's the polar opposite of last week's glimpse of the Westbrook region. While the latter is a verdant expanse of foliage, fields and strange modern architecture, Santo Domingo is where the (far) less advantaged citizens of Night City reside.

"Santo Domingo is one of Night City’s oldest districts," CD Projekt wrote on Twitter. "Corporations use it as a testing ground for industrial projects, destroying old factories just to build new ones, while residents scrape a desperate living in crowded megabuildings — wishing for something better."

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The art definitely evokes the sensation of choking on smog, and it's notably missing the glitzy neon hues that Night City's more prosperous areas wear. CD Projekt Red issued a number of new images from the region late last week.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on November 19. For every morsel of information about the game, look not further.