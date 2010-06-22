Cybermen return in next Dr Who Adventure game

Ruh-roh. There's a new Doctor Who Adventure game being prepped for release. It's called Blood of the Cybermen, and is set in the Arctic. The official blurb says that "The Doctor and Amy materialize in the Arctic - where members of a survey team are turning from flesh to metal and digging something sinister from under the ice that's been waiting thousands of years - an army of Cybermen!" It'll be available from the official Doctor Who site on Saturday evening UK time, right after the season finale airs. No spoilers in the comments, please: America is a few episodes behind. Here are some chilly screenshots:

