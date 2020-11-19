Here's every custom RX 6800 and 6800 XT graphics card announced so far, all huge

The reviews are in and it’s official. AMD’s Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT boards are pixel-pumping beasts of the very highest order. Granted, actually buying one is currently proving tricky. But if you can bear relaxing for a month or two, we suspect everyone who really wants one will have one.

In fact, with early boards all being reference designs, waiting a while could pay dividends by giving you the pick of the upcoming custom boards from all the big players in graphics, including overclocked cards.

For now, there’s little info by way of pricing and availability. Likewise, most of the overclocked cards have yet to have their frequencies confirmed. But all that should change over the coming days and weeks.

In the meantime, here are all those custom RX 6800 Series cards announced so far.

(Image credit: Asrock Taichi)

ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X 16G OC

ASRock’s flagship 6000-series board is the Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi X 16G OC. At least until RX 6900 XT boards arrive. It uses the triple-fan Taichi 3X cooling system to provide powerful cooling performance, while ARGB Taichi halo, side and back LED lighting effects support Polychrome Sync to allow users to customise lighting effects.

A notable inclusion with the Taichi is USB-C video out, along with two DisplayPort sockets and one HDMI-out. This is an overclocked board, but frequencies and price are sadly TBC.

(Image credit: Asrock)

ASRock Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming D 16G OC

Another pair of overclocked cards with as-yet TBC frequencies, the Phantom Gaming D 16G OC duo pack the triple-fan Phantom Gaming 3X cooling system plus a reinforced metal frame and backplate to prevent the board from bending. The ARGB fan and side ARGB LED board lighting support Polychrome SYNC for customisable lighting effects. Pricing is, you guessed it, currently unknown.

(Image credit: Asrock)

ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Challenger Pro 16G OC

Rounding out ASrock’s RX 6800 family of in-house overclocked cards is the entry level ASRock Radeon RX 6800 Challenger Pro 16G OC. A triple fan design, ASRock isn’t providing much by way of details, with clocks and pricing still TBC. But it should be the most aggressively priced of ASRock’s new RDNA 2 offerings.

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT Gaming Trio 16G

A dead ringer for MSI’s Nvidia RTX 30 Series Gaming Trio boards, bar a minor colour change, the MSI Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT Gaming Trio 16G are bespoke triple-fan designs running at standard GPU boost and memory speeds. Custom heat pipes, MSI’s high-flow TORX fans and configurable RGB lighting are among the highlights.

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT Gaming X Trio 16G

Otherwise pretty much identical to the non-X Gaming Trio boards, the MSI Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT Gaming X Trio 16G sport the same physical design but add very slight factory overclocks. The 6800 Gaming X Trio’s boost clock climbs from 2,105MHz to 2,155MHz, while the 6800 XT Gaming X Trio runs at 2,285MHz compared to the 2,250MHz boost clock of the reference 6800 XT.

(Image credit: Powercolor Red Devil AMD Radeon 6800)

Powercolor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT

Powercolor’s Red Devil AMD Radeon 6800 and 6800 XT share the same monster cooling and probably win the biggest beast award, with three fans, seven heat pipes and murderous LED-enhanced looks. Clock speeds haven’t been revealed, but the overall spec looks optimised for high frequency with 14+2 phase VRM, high polymer capacitors and dual eight-pin power connectors, the latter of course being mandatory for all 6800-series boards.

(Image credit: Sapphire)

Sapphire NITRO+ Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT 16GB

AMD's RDNA has been given the Sapphire NITRO+ treatment. Sapphire isn't quoting clocks, yet, but NITRO+ cards tends to have a decent boost over reference frequencies. For sure, you get an all-metal design, triple fans and configurable ARGB lighting. Sapphire is the world's largest supplier of AMD boards, so the company will be relishing the chance to once again get properly involved at the sharp end of the graphics market thanks to AMD's return to form.

(Image credit: Sapphire)

Sapphire PULSE Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT 16GB

Sapphire's PULSE boards tend to deliver a factory overclocked experience for only slightly more money than the reference card. So, here's hoping the new Sapphire PULSE Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT follow that format. Sapphire has yet to quote clockspeeds, but the triple-fan design and light dusting of RGB lighting are present, as usual. Could be among the better value overclocked RDNA 2 cards when it hits the shelves.