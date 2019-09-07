Cube World's developer opens up about the voxel-based RPG's long silence

Yesterday, Cube World developer Wolfram von Funck announced that the voxel-based action RPG would be launching on Steam after almost a half-decade of silence. Since the announcement, von Funck has published a personal post on the old Cube World development blog explaining the reason behind his silence since mid-2014. In his tweet, he calls his post a message to the community.

“As some of you might remember, we got DDoS'ed as soon as we opened the shop,” von Funck explains. “It might sound silly, but this event traumatized me and kind of broke something inside me. I never told anyone about it, and I don't want to go into the details, but I'm dealing with anxiety and depression ever since. Social media didn't improve it, as you might imagine. I'm still not sure if it's a good idea to tell the world about it, but I wanted to give the fans an explanation.”

He continues to explain that they had considered releasing an update but were “afraid it wasn’t good enough,” and that they reworked “everything from scratch several times.”

The post ends with a positive note, as von Funck says that he thinks the upcoming version is fun and that he hopes players will enjoy it. Cube World will be released on Steam and will be launching around the end of September or October.