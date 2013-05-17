CS:GO free weekend starts today, runs until Sunday

It seems a bit unfair that the only multiplayer FPS that's been burdened with a gross sounding nickname is Codblops. Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying we should stop, just that we shouldn't single Black Ops out. Surely there are other icky contractions to find. For instance, Counter Strike: Global Offensive, which were currently letting off lightly with the totally normal CS:GO. I say we start calling it GlobOff instead.
Whatever we choose, it's having a free weekend on Steam. You can install it now by clicking these words .
In addition to the trial, the game is also on sale, making it $7.50/£5.99 until Monday. It's a price just low enough that it might tempt the most committed of card traders , now that that's a thing Steam does. On the plus side, the influx of newbies might make me look halfway competent for once. So see you in
Globoff . Nope, I've gone off it already.