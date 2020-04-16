Crysis Remastered is coming to PC with ray tracing, higher resolution textures

Can it run Crysis? Once upon a time, this was the benchmark for any new gaming PC. Crytek's semi-open jungle shooter, released in 2007, was famous for its vast, detailed tropical environments and sandbox combat. And soon you'll be able to relive all that, with improved visuals, in Crysis Remastered.

The game was revealed, seemingly accidentally, on Crytek's website. The page is gone now, but screenshots are all over social media.

According to the official description on the site, Crysis Remastered will have "new graphic features", higher quality textures and "CRYENGINE's native hardware and API-agnostic ray tracing solution."

The Crysis series kinda lost its way as it went on, but the original features some brilliantly chaotic, freeform action set-pieces. But will it hold up almost 12 years later, even with the addition of ray tracing?

Thanks, Eurogamer.