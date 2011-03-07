Crysis 2 trailer shows multiplayer weapons and decoys

The highlight of the new weapons and customisation options in Crysis 2 mutiplayer has to be the hologram attachment that lets you project an incorporeal version of yourself a few metres ahead of your position, drawing out enemies so that you can shoot them in the head. "Is this fair?" asks the disembodied voice of the trailer, "who cares?" That guy who just got shot in the back. I'm betting he cares a lot. Crysis 2 is out on March 22 in the US and March 25 in Europe.