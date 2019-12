EA announce that the first Crysis 2 map pack is out now. For the price of 800MS points ($9.99 in real money) bumslide your way across four new maps, including Park Avenue, Transit, Shipyard and Compound. Retaliation doesn't seem to be available to buy on the Games Windows Marketplace, Steam or the EA store just yet. Hopefully it'll turn up soon. You'll find four new screenshots and the Retaliation trailer below.