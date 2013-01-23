Crusader Kings 2 developers livestreaming "introductory session" for new players

Trust me when I say that the Paradox Interactive grand strategy Crusader Kings II is not an easy game to get to grips with. A few poor decisions and before you know it you're playing as an inbred imbecile in charge of a patch of land the size of Warwickshire. Luckily, for those of you not yet acquainted with the complex political wrangling of medieval lords, the game's developers are streaming an introductory session this evening, designed to ease new players into the game.

The stream is scheduled to start at 7pm GMT (11am PST), and you can watch it at Paradox's Twitch.tv channel , or right here in the large box underneath these words:

If you like what you see, you can buy Crusader Kings 2 at 55% off ($13.50) courtesy of the Paradox Webshop's opening sale .